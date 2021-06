Wilson girls’ basketball coach Erin Carey announced that she is stepping down at the end of the school year next week, in what will amount to the loss of one of the city’s bright young coaching stars. Carey has coached the Bruins for five years, taking a 9-18 team and turning them into a CIF Southern Section Division 3 champion last year, the first title in 20 years for Wilson. The Bruins were placed in Division 1 this year after a 2020 campaign that saw them win CIF-SS title and 25 wins, the most wins in 15 years for a Wilson team.