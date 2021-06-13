Gary Sandler: Three reasons to refinance now

Q Our current mortgage deal is due to expire in September. We have 17 years left on the term and a £160,000 amount outstanding. At present, our monthly payment amounts to £1,050 a month. However, for the past 12 months we have been overpaying by approximately £800 to £1,000 a month. We are looking at paying off our mortgage as soon as possible, so my question for our next mortgage is, should we continue with a term of 17 years and continue to make overpayments, or should we decrease our term by a number of years and increase our monthly payments and then make any additional overpayments if we are in a position to do so? I am not sure which one would be the most beneficial approach in terms of paying off the capital quicker and reducing the interest that is added monthly.