Baltimore Ravens fans are still waiting for Lamar Jackson to take the next step as a passer. Here’s why rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will help. Lamar Jackson has been a phenomenal find for the Baltimore Ravens early in his NFL career. The former Louisville star took the NFL stage by storm with his remarkable ability to run with the football. After taking over as the starter late in his rookie season in 2018, Jackson led his team to a record of 6-1 to close out the year.