New York City, NY

Distinguished pols of the week: It’s time New York had a female mayor

By Columnist
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to fathom that since its first mayoral election in 1834, New York City has never selected a woman for mayor. The best chance may have come in 2013, when City Council speaker Christine Quinn was an early leading candidate, but lost the primary to the current mayor, Bill de Blasio. This week we saw two impressive women make significant progress in the race, raising the possibility that Gracie Mansion’s glass ceiling will finally be broken.

www.washingtonpost.com
