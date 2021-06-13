NASCAR Xfinity Series take the green at Texas Motor Speedway

No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+108) Austin Cindric added to his championship point lead with a third-place finish Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang team won Stage 1, his sixth stage victory of the season. Cindric grabbed the 20th stage win of his career, becoming just the third driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to accomplish the feat. He stretched his advantage in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings to 108 points over second-place AJ Almendinger and has been the points leader in all 14 races this season. He collected his 10th top-five finish of the season and fifth top-five in seven starts at Texas.