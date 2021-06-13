Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

NASCAR Xfinity Series take the green at Texas Motor Speedway

By 4StateAdmin
4state.news
 10 days ago

Tennis-My body said ‘No’, says French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came close to claiming a maiden Grand Slam title in her 52nd appearance in the main draw of a major, but after Saturday’s French Open final she said she was ultimately betrayed by her own body. She fought throughout but bowed out with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 defeat as her Czech opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, won her first Grand Slam title. Actually in the third set during the Sabalenka match, I said to myself, ‘If I win this match, I’m going to cry’.

4state.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Texas Motor Speedway#Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova#Nascar Xfinity Series#Reuters Tennis#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Racing News

Texas Race Results: June 12, 2021 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity Series results from Texas Motor Speedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage in Fort Worth, Texas. The 1.5-mile of Texas Motor Speedway is set to host the Alsco Uniforms 250. View 2021 Texas race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Texas Menu: NASCAR. TV...
Motorsportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Weekend Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR All-Star Race makes its Lone Star state debut Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a new six-round, 100-lap format and a cool $1 million paycheck for the race winner. The starting lineup for the first ever NASCAR All-Star...
Texas Statespeedsport.com

Allmendinger Is Texas Xfinity Series Polesitter

FORT WORTH, Texas – A.J. Allmendinger will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series field to the green flag when the Alsco Uniforms 250 kicks off Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. Almendinger, the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, was awarded the pole position courtesy of the highest metric score among the 40 cars entered to compete.
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

Brown to make 100th Xfinity Series start at Texas

A significant milestone start is in the making for Brandon Brown, driver of the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. By competing in this weekend’s event at Texas Motor Speedway, Brown will reach 100 career starts in the Xfinity circuit. A native from Woodbridge, Virginia,...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

ForeverLawn Dealers Team Up to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, announces that three of their dealers are joining forces to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller at this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. ForeverLawn Texas, ForeverLawn Tulsa, and ForeverLawn Central Texas are the three primary sponsors of the #0 Camaro, affectionately dubbed the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme.
Texas Statebigrapidsnews.com

Texas 10th: Kyle Busch gets 99th career NASCAR Xfinity win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch has often said he would stop racing in the Xfinity Series when he reached 100 wins. With one to go, he is waffling a bit on that. “So here’s the problem, Joe already sold me for next year, too,” Busch said, referring to team owner Joe Gibbs. “So I don’t know. We’re going to have to talk about that.”
Fort Worth, TXlatestnewspost.com

2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds: Surprising picks, predictions from advanced model for Texas Motor Speedway

The weekly grind of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule takes the weekend off for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race. Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth takes over as the host track, having given up its spring race to throw Sunday night’s 100-lap exhibition. For the winner: a cool $1 million. The NASCAR All-Star Open offers three spots in the main event beginning at 6 p.m. ET, and the NASCAR All-Star Race 2021 green flag drops at 8 p.m. ET.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Magic Eight: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for his eighth career start. In addition to his six Truck Series...
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

RCR Event Preview – Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the All-Star Race… Richard Childress Racing has won four NASCAR Cup Series All-Star races with drivers Kevin Harvick (2017) and Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990 and 1993). Earnhardt’s 1987 All-Star victory included the legendary “Pass in the Grass.”. Richard Childress Racing at Texas Motor Speedway… Richard Childress...
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Texas

No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+108) Austin Cindric added to his championship point lead with a third-place finish Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang team won Stage 1, his sixth stage victory of the season. Cindric grabbed the 20th stage win of his career, becoming just the third driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to accomplish the feat. He stretched his advantage in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings to 108 points over second-place AJ Almendinger and has been the points leader in all 14 races this season. He collected his 10th top-five finish of the season and fifth top-five in seven starts at Texas.
Motorsportsnaptownbuzz.com

SRX Racing Series Kicks Off Tonight from Stafford Motor Speedway

The SRX Racing Series will hold its inaugural race tonight, June 12, 2021, at the 1/2 mile short track, Stafford Motor Speedway, which is located in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. The racing action will be broadcast live on CBS in the United States from 8-10 PM (EDT). SRX Stafford Motor Speedway...
Texas StateNBC Sports

Texas Xfinity Series results, driver points

Kyle Busch continued his winning ways, taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Saturday was his second start in the series this year. He won at Circuit of the Americas in May. Saturday’s win at Texas was his 99th career Xfinity victory. Justin Allgaier...