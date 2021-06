This make-do-and-mend football season comes to a suitably topsy-turvy conclusion with last year’s postponed European championships. Turkey vs Italy is the opening match, with Turkey looking for a better showing than 2016, when they failed to qualify for the last 16. Italy, runners-up in 2012, have former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini leading them to a major tournament for the first time, following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Gary Lineker presents from Stadio Olimpico in Rome (kick-off is at 8pm), while analysis comes from the ex-international trio of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Thierry Henry.