Spain full-back Jordi Alba (€6.0m) will certainly represent an enticing EURO 2020 fantasy prospect not only Matchday 1, but throughout the group stages from both a defensive and attacking perspective. Well known for his forward runs down the left-hand-side, Sweden on Matchday 1 may see Barcelona star Alba in with a chance of not only clean sheet points, but also potential attacking returns for his fantasy football ownership.