SAN DIEGO -- From tears of dismay to tears of elation in the matter of 15 days. That is how quickly Jon Rahm went from a low point to the biggest moment of his career. On June 5, with a six-shot lead at the Memorial, Rahm walked off the 18th green and was told he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be forced to withdraw from an event he was most likely going to win the next day. He remained in isolation until June 12. Then, eight days later, he was on the 18th green at Torrey Pines celebrating his first major championship and Spain's first U.S. Open title.