Where were you in ‘96? The English FA, in its infinite lack of wisdom, had signed up Mick Hucknall. The suits at the FA had probably thought that this was wise. England footballer musical preferences appeared to stretch no further than Simply Red on constant CD replay. If Mick was good enough for Incey and the others, then so he would be for the fans. Get Mick to do the official song, and watch it soar to the top of the charts. It didn’t. No one remembers it now, the FA having failed to learn the lessons of Italia ‘90 – New Order (despite John Barnes rapping “this ain’t a football song”) and even Pavarotti.