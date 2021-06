Most of the competitors in this week's U.S. Open are covered in logos, much like NASCAR drivers. Not the leader, though. He doesn't even have a hat sponsor. Richard Bland, who shot 4-under 67 Friday to grab the solo lead at Torrey Pines, only sports two logos - that of British clothier Oscar Jacobson on his chest and sleeve, and a random bird (maybe a swan?) on his hat. The latter is the logo for Wisley Golf Club in Surrey, England.