According to reports, Tiger Woods has declined the invitation to play the role of TV host ahead of the upcoming U.S Open in Torrey Pines in California. The invitation was extended by NBC Sports and as reported by TMZ, broadcaster Dan Hicks has issued a statement on Tiger Woods’ declining the offer.Hicks said, “We were all thinking how good that would be, who better, if he couldn’t be there to play it, to voice it and have him a part of the show, but we were rebuffed.”