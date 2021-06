Leona Maguire shot a 8-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic, the second straight week the Irish rookie has topped a leaderboard. You know you have to go low. There is not really time to look around or even look behind. It's sort of keep your foot down and keep going, make as many birdies as you can. You can't really protect a lead. You can't just try and make pars and stuff.