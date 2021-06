Next week the Prime Minister will announce the Government’s decision on lifting all restrictions on June 21 but it is feared he may delay the date amid fears over the transmission of the Delta variant. Although the Government has ramped up its vaccine rollout, which now includes those over 25, ministers are believed to have been given a downbeat assessment of the data. Cabinet met this week to discuss measures but, according to inside reports, Sir Patrick Vallance and professor Chris Whitty put forward a plan to delay the lockdown by two weeks due to the variant.