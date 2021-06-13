Cancel
Cascade, IA

Cascade Clips Hawks With Comeback

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team suffered a tough loss Thursday on the road at Cascade 7-6. The long bus ride didn’t bother Mid-Prairie, they scored four times in the first and twice more in the second to build a 6-0 lead. Cascade would chip away from there, with one in the bottom of the second, two in the third and a four spot in the fourth to take their first lead of the night. The Cougars would make that one run advantage stand up the rest of the way as they shut out the Hawks down the stretch. Mid-Prairie finished with 10 hits. Madeline Schrader was two for four with a solo homer. Katelyn Schneider was two for four driving in a pair, Hannah Sellers also had two hits and an RBI. Myah Lugar took the loss in the circle, working six innings, allowing 15 hits, seven runs and striking out five. Mid-Prairie is 2-11 on the season and will play at West Branch Monday.

