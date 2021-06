Sir David Attenborough has accused the government of making “political and financial attacks” against British television channels.The famous naturalist’s intervention comes amid reports that the government will soon announce the privatisation of Channel 4.Ministers have also been criticised recently for making political capital of the publication of the Dyson report into how Martin Bashir secured his infamous BBC interview with Princess Diana in 1995, with culture secretary Oliver Dowden declaring that the organisation required far-reaching “cultural change”.The 95-year-old television presenter became the latest public figure to criticise the government for “short-sighted” attacks against British television channels.Sir David made his opinion...