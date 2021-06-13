Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Djokovic unhurt in spill during French final

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Got1n_0aStpbzi00

PARIS — (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

3:45 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has taken a spill in the seventh game of the French Open final but was unhurt.

Djokovic went sprawling headfirst near the net post when he stumbled while in futile pursuit of a short cross-court shot by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic rolled onto his back and quickly rose to loud applause as Tsitsipas checked on him, and on the next changeover he switched to a clean shirt.

The players were on serve with Tsitsipas leading 4-3.

___

3:10 p.m.

The men’s final is underway at the French Open, with Novak Djokovic playing in his 29th Grand Slam final, and Stefanos Tsitsipas playing in his first.

They took the court under blue skies in Paris with a temperature of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). As Tsitsipas wamed up at the net, spectators started chanting his name. Djokovic fans respond right away with louder shouts of “Novak!”

Djokovic seeks a second French Open championship and a 19th major title, which would leave him one behind the men’s record total of 20 held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Tsitsipas is bidding to become first Greek to win a Grand Slam title.

In the semifinals, Djokovic outlasted Nadal in an epic match, while Tsitsipas needed five sets to beat Alexander Zverev.

___

2:55 p.m.

Former Roland Garros champions Bjorn Borg and Jim Courier will present the French Open trophies after Sunday's men's final.

Borg won the tournament six times from 1974-81 while Courier won it twice, in 1991 and '92.

___

2:30 p.m.

After taking out 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the previous round, Novak Djokovic is bidding for a 19th major title in the French Open final.

The top-ranked Serb takes on fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 22-year-old from Greece appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

Djokovic is trying to collect his seventh trophy in the past 11 major tournaments. He also can become only the third man in tennis history with at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slam events.

Weather conditions in Paris are ideal for the final match of this year's tournament, with blue skies and afternoon temperatures of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).

___

1 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova has completed a titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Playing with fellow Cezch player Katerina Siniakova, they won the doubles final 6-4, 6-2 Sunday against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Krejcikova also won the singles title in Paris. She is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won their second title together at the clay-court Grand Slam after lifting the trophy in 2018. They also won the Wimbledon title that year.

___

11:55 a.m.

A day after claiming her first singles Grand Slam crown, Barbora Krejcikova is back on court at Roland Garros aiming for a sweep of titles.

She is teaming up with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland in the doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the trophy together at Roland Garros in 2018. Mattek-Sands and Swiatek are playing just their third tournament together and knocked out the top-seeded pair in the third round.

If Krejcikova wins, she will become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep in Paris.

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Jim Courier
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Greek#Serb#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
Country
Poland
News Break
Tennis
Country
Greece
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennischatsports.com

Novak Djokovic tops Rafael Nadal to reach French Open final

It yet another display of tremendous tennis between the rivals, Novak Djokovic outlasted Rafael Nadal on Friday to advance to the final of the French Open. The top-seeded Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2. He will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Alexander Zverev in five sets earlier Friday, in the final of the Grand Slam event on Sunday.
Tennischatsports.com

In Making the French Open Final, Djokovic Edges Closer to His Rivals

PARIS — This golden age of men’s tennis got a little shinier on Friday night. It is harder to deepen the impression at this advanced stage: after all the comebacks, marathon duels and winners under pressure over nearly 20 years of close character study. But Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, in their 58th meeting, still found something inside themselves that spoke to their public, which was allowed the privilege of staying in their seats past the 11 p.m. curfew by the French authorities.
TennisNBC Sports

Djokovic advances to 2021 French Open final after beating Nadal

Rafael Nadal’s quest for a second French Open five-peat came to an end Friday at Roland Garros. The No. 1 tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, bested Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in the 2021 French Open semifinals and will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final on Sunday in Paris.
TennisTelegraph

Live French Open men's final 2021 live score: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest updates

Djokovic* 6-7, 0-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas wins another point he had no right to win, showing epic defensive strength but then relying on Djokovic's hesitance with the overhead again. Djokovic won't take too kindly to losing that point. He lobs his rival during the next point to edge 15-30 up, but Tsitsipas shows great timing and coolness to whip a forehand winner home to draw level. Another key moment at deuce now but Tsitsipas steers his way home, sweeping a forehand that lands flush on the line. He consolidates the break.
Tennistennis.com

Djokovic meets Tsitsipas in Old vs New final at French Open

As big a deal, as significant an accomplishment, as it was for Novak Djokovic to eliminate Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, there is still another match to play in Paris. And that. https://apnews.com/article/europe-french-open-tennis-sports-b6769b3b99a8e5fa74b605382cb057b1 really won't mean much to Djokovic in the scheme of things if he can't finish...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'A lot of people, including myself, think that Roger Federer...', says legend

Novak Djokovic wrote yet another page of history at Roland Garros 2021. The world number 1 managed to take home an epic final, in which he recovered two sets of disadvantage to Stefanos Tsitsipas (11 years younger) . The 34-year-old Serbian had already recovered Lorenzo Musetti and Rafael Nadal on his way to Paris, highlighting a physical and mental strength that perhaps has no equal in the modern era of the sport.
TennisPosted by
The Spun

John McEnroe Had Telling Admission On Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic just won his 19th Grand Slam title, outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic final at the French Open. It’s the second championship win at Roland-Garros for Djokovic, who also won the event in 2016. He needs just one more Grand Slam victory to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most ever with 20.
Tennisdallassun.com

Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is targeting a record-equalling 20th major and sixth Wimbledon title from next week, edging him closer to becoming only the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. The world number one has already won a ninth Australian Open and second French Open this season. That has put...
TennisInternational Business Times

Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Net Worth: Who Is The Richer Tennis Star?

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in the semifinals of the French Open. Fans are outraged the seeding system did not match the two athletes in the finals. The net worths of the two tennis stars are neck-to-neck similar to their score in professional matches. Global tennis superstars Rafael...