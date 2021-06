Earlier, Taiwan’s China Airlines and EVA Air have upped their frequencies to U.S. to meet the public demand. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), the daily average passenger count to U.S. in May was 361. However, the number of passengers has increased to 686 thus far in June. Taiwan’s government believed the ethnic flee from U.S. when the country had suffered from the coronavirus, the ethnic is leaving Taiwan when the curve of coronavirus in U.S. is flattened.