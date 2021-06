Holding Pattern: Winning in Extra Innings After Giving Up the Lead. Up by 5 then tied, and into extra innings. It seems to be the formula for the Philladelphia Phillies who won the last three games in extra inning walk-offs. And, Jean Segura keeps us alive. It begs the question, why they can’t win outright? Honestly, it’s anyone’s guess. However, it does add a bit of drama and excitement to the game when one inning makes the difference to whether the team wins or loses.