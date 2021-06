Any efforts to distill why the Sixers won or lost a game these days often begin with Joel Embiid. That is not unreasonable, especially after a Round 2, Game 4, series-leveling loss Monday to the Hawks in which the MVP runner-up was unquestionably well below his best physically, which is not unprecedented for someone playing his fourth high-intensity game on a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. He shot 0 for 12 from the floor in the second half.