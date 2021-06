Jessie J revealed to fans in an update that she is still dealing with the painful throat condition that had hindered her ability to sing. The singer posted on Instagram how a throat condition has drastically affected her singing abilities within the past four to five months along with a video where she’s singing during a session with her speech therapist as reported by PEOPLE. She writes, “The first song I sang was ‘I Want Love.’ Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears,” she wrote. “I have never ever to this day (since recording it) been able to sing it because of the pain I am experiencing. Man, it’s been hard not singing.”