Florida State University’s softball program is two wins away from its second national championship. The team faces No. 1 seed Oklahoma in a series that begins tonight. The Seminoles’ bats sizzled on Monday night against the University of Alabama in the Women’s College World Series. Florida State scored early and often on the way to an 8-5 win in Oklahoma City. The win helped the Seminoles advance to the Championship Series against No. 1 seed Oklahoma.