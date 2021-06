Chile! Gary Owen has finally broken his silence, and boy did he come with it! Gary was a guest on ‘The Wendy Williams’ show and you know Wendy wasn’t letting him leave the couch without getting some answers about what’s going on in his divorce from his estranged wife, Kenya Duke. If you recall, just last week Kenya dragged Gary in a lengthy Instagram post where she called him out for a plethora of things regarding their children and finances.