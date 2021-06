INDIANAPOLIS — This month's Check Up 13 looks at an issue for many of us but few seek medical help, and long-term that could cost us. We are talking about acid reflux, which happens when fluid leaks back up from the stomach into your esophagus. Your stomach has a protective lining. The esophagus does not. This can be annoying, painful and dangerous. This can damage your esophogus and, later on, increase your risk of cancer.