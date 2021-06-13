Cancel
Ally Blake's Forecast | Severe Threat

By Ally Blake
WKYT 27
Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a First Alert Weather Day and after some wicked storms yesterday, we will be under the gun again today. This morning, temperatures will begin in the upper 60s and low 70s with some patchy fog around for some areas in eastern Kentucky. Any early fog should clear pretty early, but we’ll hang onto a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as our first cold front of two approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon and evening hours with this cold front. Some storms could be on the strong side, much like we’re seen this week with heavy rain and gusty winds. This should clear out later in the evening. Highs on Sunday are still expected to reach into the low to mid-80s.

