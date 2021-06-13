UEFA chief Ceferin hails ‘football unity’ in message to Eriksen
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hailed the "unity of the football family" in wishing a speedy recovery to Denmark star Christian Eriksen. Inter midfielder Eriksen collapsed to the ground with no one around him shortly before half-time of the Euro 2020 Group B fixture between the Danes and Finland in Copenhagen. Team-mates formed a protective shield around Eriksen as medical personnel rushed to resuscitate him, and the match was suspended.