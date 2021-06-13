UEFA chief Ceferin hails ‘football unity’ in message to Eriksen

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told AFP on Friday that the teams would have to deal with “a special situation” to complete Euro 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s not the usual Euro because it’s in 11 countries and on top of it there’s a pandemic which makes travelling even more difficult,” Ceferin said in Rome. “So every team will have to adapt to a special situation to finish this Euro.” A year after being postponed due to the pandemic, the 24-team tournament spread across 11 venues throughout Europe gets underway on Friday with Italy facing Turkey in front of an estimated 16,000 fans in a Stadio Olimpico filled to around a quarter of capacity.