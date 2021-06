For once, the words ‘football family’ did not seem like a cynical cliché. When Christian Eriksen lay still on the grass of the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the world held its breath.The horror of the situation was evident on the faces of Eriksen’s Denmark team-mates. The Finland players were stunned, too. Fear and devastation overwhelmed the sidelines and the stands.There will be plenty of questions about the television coverage of the 29-year-old’s collapse but viewers across the globe shared the pain. All thought of rivalries was forgotten. It became about hope. Even the godless muttered a small prayer.All indications...