Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Eagles stars Aribo,Troost-Ekong pray for Eriksen

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigerian players, Scotland Rangers forward, Joe Aribo, and Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong, have sent their prayers to the ailing Danish star, Christian Eriksen. Eriksen collapsed just before half-time in Denmark’s Euro 2020 encounter against Iceland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday evening. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was...

melodyinter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Joe Aribo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Eagles#Football#Nigerian#Scotland Rangers#Danish#Tottenham Hotspur#Cpr#Finnish#European#The Danish Fa#Troost Ekong#Instagram#Sporting Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Africa
Soccer
Inter Milan
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAgoal.com

Fan View: Eriksen - Africa unites to support Denmark star

Social media has been flooded with well-wishes in solidarity for the Inter Milan midfielder who collapsed while in action for his country on Saturday. The world came together to support Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen who collapsed during Saturday’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland. The Inter Milan ace went to ground...
UEFAhotnewhiphop.com

Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Collapses During Euro Cup Match

The entire soccer world has come together today after a terrifying incident during a Euro Cup group match between Denmark and Finland. Christian Eriksen, a 29-year-old star player for Denmark, collapsed on the pitch near the end of the first half as he was receiving a pass from a teammate. As soon as he fell to the pitch, his teammates went to check on him and that is when they urged medical professionals to come onto the pitch.
UEFAthegirlsun.com

Romelu Lukaku dedicates Belgium goal to Christian Eriksen after Denmark star's collapse

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku dedicated his opening goal against Russia on Saturday evening to his Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during Denmark’s Group B clash with Finland earlier in the day. The 28-year-old fell to the floor during the closing stages of the first half in Copenhagen, with medics spotted attempting to resuscitate the midfielder as he lay motionless on the turf.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho reveals he cried and prayed after watching Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest and collapse on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland - and says he 'cannot stop thinking' about the incident

Jose Mourinho has revealed he cried and prayed after watching Christian Eriksen collapse following a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. Eriksen, 29, slumped to the turf in horrifying scenes during the fixture against Finland on Saturday and required CPR. After receiving urgent medical treatment and being...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Denmark star Eriksen ‘awake’ in hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 game

Copenhagen (AFP) – Denmark star Christian Eriksen was awake in hospital and undergoing tests after collapsing and needing to be revived on the pitch against Finland on Saturday, as the Euro 2020 match between the teams in Copenhagen was delayed for nearly two hours. The Danish Football Union (DBU) said...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Tributes pour in for former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen

Tributes have flooded in for former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen twelve hours after the horrifying incident that saw him collapse in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland. The football world unified in support of Eriksen, who is recovering well in a Copenhagen hospital. Seeing the tributes pour in for the...
SoccerTribal Football

Spurs star Son sends message to Eriksen after South Korea goal

Heung-min Son sent a message of support to his former Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring for South Korea last night. Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen is now recovering after collapsing in Euros action for Denmark yesterday. Son and Eriksen played together for over five years at Spurs before the latter...
Soccernbnews24.com

Jose Mourinho prayed and cried for Christian Eriksen and reveals Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s positive update on Denmark star after he collapsed on pitch and was ‘gone’ before being resuscitated

Jose Mourinho revealed he was lowered to tears after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch throughout Denmark’s Euro 2020 sport in opposition to Finland. In horryfing scenes, the Inter Milan midfielder fell to the ground in the course of the first half of the match in Copenhagen on Saturday night and required CPR earlier than being stretchered off the pitch and brought to hospital.
UEFAbesoccer.com

Smiling Eriksen gives thumbs up in first hospital picture of Denmark star

Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest, and he had a smile and thumbs up to fans on Twitter on Tuesday. Christian Eriksen has said he feels "fine – under the circumstances" after medics saved his life when he collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland.
SoccerWrcbtv.com

Denmark star Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart starter

Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), the Danish national football association announced Thursday, following the midfielder's collapse on the field at Euro 2020. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's game against Finland on Saturday before being resuscitated with CPR and a defibrillator. Earlier...
SoccerPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Stricken Danish Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Says He’s Feeling ‘Fine,’ Ready to ‘Cheer on the Boys’

The Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen, who almost died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at the Euro 2020 tournament on Saturday, has released a message from hospital to say: “I’m fine—under the circumstances.” The midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch after collapsing during a match against Finland and is still recovering in a Copenhagen hospital. In a tweet posted by the Danish Football Association, Eriksen thanked fans for their support. “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”
SoccerTribal Football

​Man City star De Bruyne toned down celebration because of Eriksen

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne admits he did not celebrate excessively against Denmark because of the Christian Eriksen situation. The Red Devils claimed a 2-1 come from behind group stage win against the Danes to seal a knockout spot at Euro 2020. De Bruyne was referencing the incident where Eriksen...
SoccerTribal Football

​Man Utd legend Ferdinand gives advice to Inter Milan star Eriksen

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has doubts regarding Christian Eriksen's ability to play football again. The Denmark and Inter Milan star suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. Eriksen was revived with a defibrillator and then taken to hospital, where it was quickly...
UEFABoston Globe

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday. The 29-year-old Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship. The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. An ICD can function as a combination between a pacemaker and a defibrillator. It monitors a person’s heartbeat and can send electrical pulses to restore a normal rhythm if necessary. Host Denmark played Belgium in its second Euro 2020 game on Thursday and lost, 2-1. The game featured a minute’s applause for Eriksen just after the clock hit 10 minutes in honor of his No. 10 national team shirt. ”Today, we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts,” Denmark captain Simon Kjaer said before the match in his first public statement since the incident. ”It gives us peace in our minds, which allows us to focus on the game of football. We will play for Christian, and as always for all of Denmark. That is the greatest motivation for us all.” UEFA sent a video to the Danish federation featuring messages of support for Eriksen from the other 23 teams at the tournament, as well as the governing body’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, and the referees.