Euro 2020: Dutch Coach De Boar Wary Of ‘Tough Opponent’ Ukraine

Previous European Championship appearances: 2 (as independent nation) Best result: Group stage (2012, 2016) Ukraine have only made their first European Championship appearance as an independent nation in 2012 when they hosted the tournament alongside Poland. The Blue-Yellows are back again for the third consecutive time and following an impressive qualifying process, where they finished top in their qualifying group ahead of Ronaldo’s Portugal without losing a single game. Ukraine also had one of the tightest defences in qualifying, conceding a mere four goals in eight games, with four clean sheets. This might perhaps not be Ukraine’s golden generation, but with players like goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and striker Vladyslav Supriaha, the Ukrainian team has emerging talent that is here to stay for years to come.