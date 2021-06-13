Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Euro 2020: Dutch Coach De Boar Wary Of ‘Tough Opponent’ Ukraine

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherland head coach Frank De Boar securing victory against Ukraine would not come easy for his side, as they get their Euro 2020 Group C campaign underway at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday. It might be hard to believe but Euro 2020 is the Netherlands’ first international tournament since World Cup 2014, with the Oranje […]

melodyinter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Cruyff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Amsterdam#Dutch#Euro 2020 Group C#Complete Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

Rashford picks Euro 2020 rival as toughest opponent

Marcus Rashford's mind will be purely focused on Euro 2020 and he could come up against one of his toughest opponents during the big summer tournament. — The Manchester United no.10 captained England to a 1-0 victory over Romania in a final warm-up fixture at the weekend, scoring the only goal from the penalty spot in the second half at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.
UEFAtransfernewscentral.com

UEFA Euro 2020 Preview: Ukraine

Previous European Championship appearances: 2 (as independent nation) Best result: Group stage (2012, 2016) Ukraine have only made their first European Championship appearance as an independent nation in 2012 when they hosted the tournament alongside Poland. The Blue-Yellows are back again for the third consecutive time and following an impressive qualifying process, where they finished top in their qualifying group ahead of Ronaldo’s Portugal without losing a single game. Ukraine also had one of the tightest defences in qualifying, conceding a mere four goals in eight games, with four clean sheets. This might perhaps not be Ukraine’s golden generation, but with players like goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and striker Vladyslav Supriaha, the Ukrainian team has emerging talent that is here to stay for years to come.
SoccerFrankfort Times

The Netherlands return, will face Ukraine at Euro 2020

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Seven years is a long, long wait. It's been that many years since the Netherlands last played at a major soccer tournament, dating back to the orange-clad team's run to the World Cup semifinals in 2014. On Sunday in Amsterdam, the Dutch will finally be back on the field to take on Ukraine at the European Championship.
Soccerfootball-oranje.com

De Ligt in a race against time to face Ukraine

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt is hoping to overcome his groin injury in time to face Ukraine on Sunday. The Juventus defender did not face Georgia last weekend in the final warm-up game as he struggled with a groin issue. De Ligt has been training apart from the group at...
UEFAbywire.news

Soccer-Fatigue no factor for super fit Dutch midfielder De Jong

AMSTERDAM - Frenkie de Jong might have played in an energy-sapping 51 games for Barcelona over the last season but the Netherlands midfielder says he is raring to go for the European Championship. The 24-year-old was a key player for his club over the last nine months, featuring in all...
UEFAbesoccer.com

Ukraine reach 'compromise' with UEFA on shirt for Euro 2020

Ukraine's football association said Friday it had managed to agree on a compromise with UEFA over Euro 2020 kits that feature patriotic slogans and sparked Russia's ire. "We've managed to reach a victorious compromise with UEFA!" the association chief, Andriy Pavelko, said in a statement on Facebook, describing the negotiations as "extremely tough".
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Wales will be awkward opponent, predicts Swiss coach

BAKU (Reuters) - Switzerland expect an awkward encounter against Wales when they open their European Championship campaign in Baku on Saturday, Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic said. The two countries kick off their Group A campaign in the Azerbaijan capital with Petkovic admitting he was unsure whether his team should take...
SportsThe Independent

Switzerland: Focus on Wales’ opening Euro 2020 opponents

Wales play Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday. Here, we put the focus on the Switzerland team ahead of the Group A clash at the Olympic Stadium in Baku. Switzerland head into Euro 2020 with a 100 per cent winning record in 2021. Warm-up friendly wins over Finland, the United States and Liechtenstein came on the back of opening 2022 World Cup qualifying victories against Bulgaria and Lithuania in March. Switzerland’s last defeat was in November 2020, 2-1 to Belgium in the Nations League. They drew 1-1 with Spain three days later before being awarded a 3-0 victory in their final Nations League game when Ukraine players tested positive for coronavirus.
Soccervavel.com

A look into Italy's Euro 2020 Group A opponents

A year-long delayed Euro 2020 gets underway tonight as Italy take on Turkey at Stadio Olimpico. The Azzurri have been placed in Group A which, on paper, is one of the most intriguing and balanced groups of the tournament. The group has a mix of league winners, promising starlets, and...
Soccerfootball-oranje.com

De Ligt out of Netherlands v Ukraine

Frank de Boer has confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt will miss Netherlands Euro 2020 opener against Ukraine on Sunday. The Juventus centre-back has been struggling with a groin injury since the 2-2 draw with Scotland and he only returned to group training fully on Saturday. Speaking at his press conference...
Soccer90min.com

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine: Player ratings as Dutch edge Group C thriller

A late header from Denzel Dumfries earned the Netherlands a 3-2 win over Ukraine in their opening game of Euro 2020, with all five goals coming in the second half. In frenetic opening 45 minutes, the free-flowing Dutch enjoyed the better chances. Georginio Wijnaldum forced Heorhiy Bushchan into a particularly good save, while Dumfries squandered a good chance at the back post.