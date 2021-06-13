Dallas Children's Theater presents Heroes For The Pages: The William Hoy Story

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. All William Ellsworth Hoy wanted to do was play baseball. After losing out on a spot on the local deaf team, William practiced even harder, eventually earning a position on a professional team. But his struggle was far from over. In addition to the prejudice Hoy faced, he could not hear the umpires' calls. One day he asked the umpire to use hand signals: strike, ball, out. That day he not only got on base but also changed the way the game was played forever. William "Dummy" Hoy became one of the greatest and most beloved players of his time.