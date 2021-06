Your 2021 New York Mets: Reminding fans we’re in first place. “It’s something that’s never really discussed, the fact that we’re in first place. With everything that’s going on, it doesn’t necessarily feel like that all the time as far as feeling like we’re a first-place team. Our mindset and our confidence resembles that, but we’ve been tested. We’ve been pushed to the depths of our organization, and guys have just continued to come up and play well.” -Kevin Pillar [MLB]