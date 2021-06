Wales earned a point with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening match of Euro 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.Embolo powered a header in from a set piece early in the second half, giving the Swiss a deserved lead before Kieffer Moore’s equaliser sent Welsh fans into raptures.In a scoreless first half, Yann Sommer made an excellent save to deny Kieffer Moore while Wales were perhaps lucky to not concede a penalty when Chris Mepham had a hold of Embolo’s shirt.Switzerland dominated for much of the match and Embolo’s pace and power meant he was a...