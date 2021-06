We check out the groups after the French Grand Prix received by Max Verstappen and Purple Bull Racing. Which groups stood out and which have been disappointing?. Purple Bull have been clever to the undercut at Paul Ricard. Max Verstappen was three seconds behind Lewis Hamilton coming into pit lane, however a couple of minutes later the Mercedes driver’s benefit was gone. The decision to let Sergio Perez drive an extended first stint earned the Mexican a podium end, whereas Verstappen’s second pit cease additionally proved to be value its weight in gold: it introduced the Dutchman victory.