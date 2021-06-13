FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.