Rassie van der Dussen’s undefeated 75 and Kagiso Rabada’s backing saved South Africa from a complete collapse in the second set as they recovered from 73 for seven only to be sacked for 174 on matchday three shortened by the rain of the second test against the West Indies in St Lucia on Sunday. That left the home side with an intimidating victory goal of 324 to tie the series after being beaten by an end and 63 points in the first test at the same stadium in Daren Sammy stadium a week earlier. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his opening partner Kieran Powell negotiated six overs until the end of the game with the Caribbean side set to resume Day 4 at 15 unbeaten.