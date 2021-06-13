Should You Install A Ceiling Cloud In Your Studio?
In this article, Julian Rodgers looks at ceiling clouds and asks whether we think too horizontally when thinking about acoustics. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve seen explanations of standing waves and room modes which is accompanied by a picture showing a wave bouncing from wall to wall. Never between ceiling and floor. I am sure that the people who put the image together understand that standing waves happen in three dimensions but even so we probably all overlook up/down to some extent.www.pro-tools-expert.com