With the Canadian GP that was scheduled to be held last week was cancelled, Formula One has returned this weekend at Paul Ricard Circuit for the French GP. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing topped the timesheet with Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes-AMG F1 in second and his teammate Valtteri Bottas, a close third. The qualifying session had seen two red flags caused by Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher in Q1. Schumacher also pulled the Haas into Q2, but couldn’t start the session due to a broken suspension. Here's what went down on Saturday.