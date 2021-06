The crypto market has continued bleeding, Ethereum’s price has dropped to the $2000 level based on data from coinmarketcap.com. Ethereum’s price has dropped over 20% in the past week and this may be a result of the increased selling pressure. The trade volume was up over 50% in the past 24 hours and this was indicative of the selling pressure. The price is currently over 50% away from the ATH of $4363, a month ago and despite that, it is likely to recover since the demand has increased despite the drop in price.