Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

First Presbyterian welcomes new minister

By Mikah Boyd
CNHI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalveston native, Rev. Craig King has come back to Texas to minister to the people of First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville. After 20 years in ministry, King first felt the call to this work when he was only 17-years-old. “Life kind of got in the way. I went back to...

www.cnhi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Presbyterian Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
hmdb.org

An Early Presbyterian Church in Texas

Organized as the Bethel Presbyterian Church at Goodlaw school house by the Rev. Hugh Wilson on June 2, 1838 with the following charter members:. Jack and Hanna Sharp (colored). Erected 1936 by State of Texas. (Marker Number 7600.) Topics. This historical marker is listed in this topic list: Churches &...
magnoliareporter.com

First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School starts today

First Presbyterian Church, 1417 N. Jackson, will have its vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 14-17. The VBS is for grades Pre-K through fifth grade. The theme is “Rocky Railway: Jesus Power Pulls Us Through.”. Call 870-234-2601 for information.
Albany Herald

CREEDE HINSHAW: On saying farewell, welcoming new ministers

This Sunday marks a big transition in Albany’s two largest United Methodist churches. The senior pastors at both Porterfield Memorial United Methodist and First United Methodist churches have been appointed by Bishop Lawson Bryan to new congregations. Although these two pastors may already have preached their last sermons in their respective pulpits, if they are preaching this Sunday, I encourage you to go hear them. I suspect it has been a long time since Albany has said goodbye to two such exceptional men on the same Sunday.
Reporter

New pastor welcomed

ORELAND -- Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church has welcomed Pastor Daniel Phelps and his family from New Mexico. The Phelps family has a heart for mission and for community outreach. Pastor Phelps’ first Sunday at Oreland EPC is July 18. Worship is at 10 a.m. On Sunday, July 25 at 5...
heraldstaronline.com

Cove Presbyterian presents scholarships

WEIRTON — Cove Presbyterian Church in Weirton presented its annual scholarships during the June 6 morning worship. The Helen T. Hamill Scholarships are awarded in memory of the longtime Hancock County educator to students from all four area high schools in Hancock and Brooke counties. Those receiving this scholarship were:
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Mattoon First Presbyterian creating environmentally friendly prayer garden

MATTOON — Ground was broken Tuesday morning for a planned environmentally friendly prayer garden filled with trees and native plants at First Presbyterian Church. First Presbyterian, 10 Charleston Ave., began creating the garden after receiving a $9,000 grant from Faith in Place through The Lumpkin Family Foundation, based in Mattoon. Faith in Place is a multifaith environmental justice nonprofit that partners with churches across Illinois to develop healthier communities. They help establish Green Teams in churches to work on related projects.
Florence News Journal

First Reliance welcomes Reichenbach to Board

First Reliance Bank recently announced the appointment of Mike Reichenbach to its Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021. “Mike is a dynamic business leader and impassioned community member who will bring fresh perspectives to our board,” said First Reliance CEO Rick Saunders. “We are excited to have his expertise and counsel guide our work here in Florence and across the Carolinas. " Reichenbach has lived in Florence for nearly 15 years and is owner and president of three automotive dealerships in South Carolina: Mike Reichenbach Ford Lincoln, Mike Reichenbach Volkswagen of Florence and Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet. Reichenbach is actively involved in the community in Florence. He currently serves on the boards of several local groups, including, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, McLeod Health Foundation, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Florence-Darlington Technical College Foundation, Florence One School District and the Francis Marion University School of Business advisory board. In 2011, Reichenbach was named “Businessperson of the Year” by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Reichenbach is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and received his master’s degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. He is also a Liberty Fellowship Class of 2019 fellow and a member of the Leadership Florence class of 2020.
Courier-Express

Brookville Presbyterian welcomes new pastor

BROOKVILLE — The “Church on the Corner” has a new minister. On May 2nd, the Brookville Presbyterian Church, located at the intersection of Main and White Streets, welcomed Rev. Dr. Stanley Bhasker to the pulpit after he accepted a full-time call. “Pastor Stanley,” as he likes to be called, becomes...
hmdb.org

First Presbyterian Church

In 1815, town commissioners set aside this site for a church used by all denominations. It was called the Brick Church or Town Church. Its cemetery, Settlers' Cemetery, continues to be town property. Presbyterians predominated in the town and in 1841 trustees were deeded the early buildings which became First Presbyterian Church.