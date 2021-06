I remember many a Saturday at Liberty Park as a kid. We lived about five blocks away from the park, so it was an easy walk/bike ride as kids. And if there was nothing to do at home, you could find something to do at the park, usually with a ton of kids around. One thing I would always make sure to ask my Mom for was a couple of quarters when we decided to go to the park on weekends because I always, ALWAYS wanted to ride the train.