Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/JPY Forecast: Renewed dollar’s demand hints at further gains

By EUR Editor
ForexTV.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Treasury yields edged lower, offsetting the dollar’s strength vs the Japanese currency. Japan will publish April Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization. The USD/JPY pair advanced on Friday …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Jpy#Usd#Japanese Currency#Usd Jpy Forecast#Us Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsthebftonline.com

Cedi’s gain against dollar slows

Even though the cedi has not depreciated against the US dollar since the beginning of the year, it has started showing signs of weakness, as data published by the Bank of Ghana indicates its gains have begun to slow since the beginning of the year. According to the interbank FX...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: US dollar unlikely to soften amid hawkish Fed tone – ANZ

The kiwi recovered on Monday as the USD pulled back and equities rebounded. Nonetheless, it is difficult to see the USD softening much amid hawkish Fed rhetoric, in the opinion of economists at ANZ Bank. NZD/USD at crossroad short-term. “The kiwi strengthened as risk appetite improved, equities rebound and bond...
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Powell Testimony

The pair is stable around the 110.50 resistance level, amid sharp gains for the US dollar from clear indications from the bank that the US interest rate hike is imminent. In contrast, the Bank of Japan sticks to its cautious stance as Japan continues to face the pandemic. Although some cities have lifted the state of emergency ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, many still doubt that the Japanese economy may be able to benefit from the event and fear losses will mount instead.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Technical Pattern Forming, Hints at a Bullish USD/CAD Continuation

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:. USD/CAD consolidating after the recent major turnaround. Client sentiment data is mixed. USD/CAD may be settling in for a short-term consolidation period before pushing higher if one technical pattern currently being formed plays out. The ‘cup and handle’ pattern is normally associated with a prior uptrend and so this formation may not play out as traditionally expected but should be monitored in any case. With the cup formation in place, if this pattern is to continue, then a short-term period of sideways to slightly lower consolidation will need to occur before the pair break higher again. Not a perfect set-up but one worth watching.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY is not the best option to take advantage of dollar strength – OCBC

“The bounce higher in back-end UST yields saw the USD/JPY supported amid the USD retracement on Monday. Nevertheless, the 10y UST yield may need to consolidate between the 1.50- 1.70% range for the pair to see more significant upside.”. “Not the preferred expression for USD strength at this point.”. Information...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Set To Follow Wall Street Higher

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open on a positive note Tuesday as investors take a cautiously optimistic view about economic recovery. In prepared testimony for a congressional hearing later today on the pandemic emergency lending and the asset purchase programs, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he believes the current jump in inflation will likely fade and the U.S. central bank will do everything to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the economic recovery.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?

Gold suffered a precipitous breakdown last week that saw the metal fall back into its August channel. Initial support may reside at the nearby $1,760 level with secondary support near $1,680. Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?. Gold has been on the backfoot following the June...
BusinessForexTV.com

Hungary Central Bank Lifts Key Rate By 30 Bps

Hungary’s central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in nearly a decade as inflation continue to remain above the target. The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank on Tuesday decided to lift the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 0.90 percent from 0.60 percent.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week

Gold prices keenly focused on this week’s US PCE data. Crude oil bulls drive price higher after Iran election. Copper holds support as headwinds take toll on price. Gold’s FOMC-induced drop appears to be moderating after the yellow metal rebounded to start the week. XAU/USD moved higher from the 1761 level hit late last week, aided by a slightly weaker US Dollar. The June FOMC policy decision hammered precious metals prices last week when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) shifted its timeline up to pull back the super-easy policy markets have enjoyed.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks fall as hawkish Fed reverberates; Treasury yields slide

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Asian stocks dropped on Monday after last week's surprise hawkish shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the allure of riskier assets, while the Treasury yield curve flattened further with 30-year yields dropping below 2%. Japan's Nikkei (.N225) led declines with a 3.6% drop and...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY snaps four-day downtrend to stay above 152.00 amid mixed clues

GBP/JPY bounces off the lowest levels in six weeks. Downbeat US Treasury yields weigh on the Japanese yen, UK’s Brexit, covid woes defend bears. 89% of Japanese concerned over covid resurgence if Olympics, Paralympics staged this summer. Risk catalysts, Fedspeak become the key amid a light calendar. GBP/JPY consolidates recent...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated from two-month highs on Monday as investors continued to evaluate whether a perceived hawkish tilt by the Federal Reserve last week will mean a pause in the dollar bear trend that has been in play since March 2020. The dollar has surged since the U.S. central bank on Wednesday said that policymakers are forecasting two rate hikes in 2023. That led investors to re-evaluate bets that the U.S. central bank will let inflation run at higher levels for a longer time before hiking rates. The greenback dropped on Monday but held above where it traded before the Fed’s statement on Wednesday. "There was a rush to clean out outstanding positions that were a little bit maybe too skewed towards dollar shorts," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. Now, “the market’s trying to catch its breath a little bit before it really decides whether or not to extrapolate this trend towards a stronger dollar.” The dollar has weakened on expectations that the Fed will hold rates near zero for years to come even as the economy rebounds from COVID-19-related shutdowns. Market participants will watch speeches from Fed members this week, including comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, to see if they confirm the hawkish outlook, or try to row back market expectations of tightening. The dollar index against a basket of currencies was last down 0.26% on the day at 92.013. The euro gained 0.27% to $1.1901 and the greenback gained 0.05% to 110.30 Japanese yen. The British pound gained 0.69% to $1.3885. Some analysts say the recent market moves have been exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades, and that the dollar still faces weakening pressures as the global economy recovers. “The core thesis underpinning our USD weakness view has not changed drastically,” Wells Fargo analysts said on Monday in a report. “For one, the global economic recovery is still gathering pace and broadening in scope. Moreover, while the Fed’s dots sent a hawkish signal, Chair Powell continued to talk down the risks of a near-term taper. In any case the Fed still looks likely to lag many of its G10 peers in reducing accommodation,” they said. Powell said last week there had been initial discussions about when to pull back on the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a conversation that would be completed in coming months as the economy continues to heal. Producer price inflation data on Friday will also be in focus for any signals that price pressures may stay higher for longer, which could prompt sooner-than-expected Fed tightening. “If inflation data comes in a little bit firmer than expected, or is a little bit stickier than expected, then that could portend to more aggressive timelines for the Fed to remove accommodation,” Rai said. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin's poor recent run continued with a 7.40% drop to $32,964, as China expanded restrictions on mining to the province of Sichuan. Cryptomining in China accounts for more than half of global bitcoin production. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:51AM (1351 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0130 92.2620 -0.26% 2.258% +92.3750 +91.9680 Euro/Dollar $1.1901 $1.1869 +0.27% -2.60% +$1.1907 +$1.1848 Dollar/Yen 110.2950 110.2500 +0.05% +6.79% +110.3300 +109.7400 Euro/Yen 131.24 130.73 +0.39% +0.00% +131.2900 +130.0600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9206 0.9232 -0.29% +4.05% +0.9236 +0.9197 Sterling/Dollar $1.3885 $1.3792 +0.69% +1.64% +$1.3896 +$1.3787 Dollar/Canadian 1.2404 1.2463 -0.48% -2.60% +1.2486 +1.2388 Aussie/Dollar $0.7510 $0.7478 +0.44% -2.36% +$0.7523 +$0.7478 Euro/Swiss 1.0954 1.0946 +0.07% +0.00% +1.0964 +1.0935 Euro/Sterling 0.8568 0.8586 -0.21% +0.00% +0.8601 +0.8561 NZ $0.6970 $0.6932 +0.56% -2.92% +$0.6982 +$0.6935 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6245 8.6685 -0.50% +0.45% +8.7180 +8.6255 Euro/Norway 10.2663 10.2750 -0.08% +0.00% +10.3403 +10.2566 Dollar/Sweden 8.5683 8.5873 -0.16% +4.54% +8.6386 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.1983 10.2150 -0.16% +0.00% +10.2395 +10.1976 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY rebounds above 110.00 despite broad USD weakness

USD/JPY regained its traction after falling earlier in the day. US Dollar Index stays deep in the red below 92.00. Recovering US Treasury bond yields help USD/JPY push higher. After closing in the positive territory last week, the USD/JPY pair started the new week under strong bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in a week at 109.71. In the second half of the day, however, the pair regained its traction and moved into the positive territory. As of writing, USD/JPY was up 0.1% on the day at 110.30.
Marketsteletrader.com

Asian markets drop on Fed rate outlook

Asian markets traded lower on Monday as traders continued to react to the Federal Reserve's outlook for interest rate hikes. A majority of Fed officials now see two rate hikes in 2023, earlier than previously expected, according to the central bank's update released last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 3.77%...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Pulls Back - Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels. USD/CAD put in a massive reversal last week on the back of the FOMC. Does the reversal have staying power? Short-term bullish momentum keeps the door open for higher-highs. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations....
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Subdued Amid Fed Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks are set to open on a cautious note Monday as investors await more economic data and comments from central bank officials for clues about when both tapering and rate hikes might happen. The dollar held near multi-month highs against other major currencies as investors mull the...
StocksLowell Sun

U.S. futures rise with stocks as Fed jitters ease

(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks on Monday as markets regained a measure of calm following volatility spurred by the Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkishness. Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after spending most of the Asia session in the red. The Stoxx 600 Index also rebounded from...
Marketseconomies.com

Gold closes higher as dollar falls

Gold prices rose on Monday, as the US dollar fell against most major currencies, and the US Treasury bond yields fell. The Federal Reserve decided last week to keep the interest rate near zero and forecast 2 interest rate hikes in 2023, and raised its forecast for US GDP growth this year to 7% from 6.5% in March.