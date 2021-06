FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and NC State will play a deciding game three in the Fayetteville Super Regional. The Wolfpack topped the Hogs in Saturday's game two. To no surprise, Charlie Welch got the scoring going with a two-run no doubter to left field. His homer in the top of the second gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead. In his first at-bat of the day, Welch sent out his eighth homer in 61 at-bats.