CHICAGO - Seven people were killed, and nine others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a woman who died in a shooting in Fuller Park on the South Side. The 19-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 9:42 p.m. in the 300 block of West 52nd Place when someone stepped out of a gray Infiniti G35 and opened fire, Chicago police said. The woman was struck twice to the side of her body and once to her lower back. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.