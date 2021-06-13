Cancel
Music

NeemTheGreat Releases New Song “Lucky” in Preparation of His Album ‘Sunset In LA 2

By Welsh
onthesceneny.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeemTheGreat does it again with his new song titled “Lucky.” The feel-good record shows off the singer-songwriters super versatile music abilities. Produced by JoelDemora, “Lucky” will be on his anticipated project Sunset In LA 2 and it is one of those tracks everyone can relate to. This song is very mellow and fun at the same time. When describing the record, Neem says “Lucky” is his positive uplifting song that he feels like all walks of life can feel. It demonstrates his being vulnerable and grateful for life. He feels like he never had a motivational song before and that’s what he is targeting more when he is in the studio. I think relatable music means more and leaves a legacy” Going forward , Neem stated that he’s announcing the release date for Sunset In LA 2 at the end of the month. Coming off his first installation of the SLA series; he has some big shoes to fill with the numbers and positive feedback he recorded. He says SLA2 is a classic and can’t wait to give the fans what they’ve been waiting for.

