Moretteweg, Belgium – June 08, 2021- After the first successful edition of Chosen Auction, the organisers Damien Haelterman, Juan Carlos Perez and Waël Ezzedine immediately made it clear that it would not remain a one-off. For the second edition, the team selected fourteen so-called ‘Chosen Talents‘ that will go under the digital hammer from 13 to 15 June. “We think that the horses we have selected for this edition will appeal to an even wider public. We have even added a hunter to our Chosen Talents to meet the wishes of the hunter riders as well,” the trio says.