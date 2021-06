There might be some par 4s where it makes sense to tee off with a 3-wood or an iron, but it's rare to see me using anything but driver. I'm more comfortable with it. When it comes to scoring, I'd rather hit it as far down the fairway as I can and have a wedge in my hands for the next shot—even from the rough—versus a middle iron from the fairway. My strategy seems to work—as I've now ascended to World No. 1 (again) with my U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines. I'm second in strokes gained/off the tee and tied for fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.4 per round). My goal with the driver is pretty simple.