California to Lift Many COVID-19 Restrictions June 15
Orange County has been in the Yellow “Minimal” Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy since late May, with an average daily case rate per 100,000 residents of just 0.8, and OC’s test positivity rate is 0.7%, a tenth of a point lower than the state average. More than half of California’s counties are still in the Orange “Moderate” Tier, including neighboring Riverside and San Bernardino, and 3 northern counties have yet to emerge from the Red “Substantial” Tier.fullertonobserver.com