Still young and tight, this new release spent 14 months in 55% new French oak, which is front and center at this stage of development. This estate vineyard is unique for the winery as it's not in the Dundee Hills, but in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. The finish brings notes of dried tobacco and Bourbon tea, and the structure seems destined for long-term ageability. Drink now and into the 2030s. Paul Gregutt.