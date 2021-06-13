Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White, GA

Native Plant | White fringe tree a hardy specimen that produces exotic flowers

By The Columbus Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Editor's note: Once a month, the OSU Extension master gardener's office of Franklin County profiles a plant that occurs naturally in central Ohio. In late May to early June a small native tree stands out in the landscape. With billowy masses of ribbon-like, aromatic flowers, the white fringe tree — Chionanthus virginicus — provides a stunning visual specimen for any site. One of our most outstanding ornamental natives, the white fringe tree was an early favorite North American import of British horticulturists.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
White, GA
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
County
Franklin County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Flowers#Fringe#Plant Community#Osu#North American#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.