Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Former WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson wins in his return to the ring

By Jarrett Hoffman
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qinXj_0aStk30u00

In his third fight since moving up to the super featherweight division, Shakur Stevenson left with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Jeremia Nakathila in a WBO title eliminator. With the win, the 23-year-old improved his record to 16-0 with the win.

All three judges scored the fight 120-107 in Stevenson’s favor. The judges have not had him losing a single round in his last three fights and has only lost one of his last 43 rounds.

In October 2019, at just 22-years-old, Shakur Stevenson won his first world title defeating Joet Gonzalez to win the vacant WBO Featherweight title. Rather than opting to stay at featherweight and defend his newly won title, Stevenson instead vacated his title and moved up to super featherweight.

He had two fights in the super featherweight division prior to this bout against not well-known prospects winning each by 6th-round knockout and unanimous decision respectively.

Fighting out of Windhoek, Namibia in South Africa, Jeremia Nakathila came into the bout unbeaten record at 21-0 with 17 wins coming by knockout. This was his second fight not to take place in his native South Africa and his first in the United States.

From start to finish, Stevenson put on a dominant display of tactical boxing. Despite Nakathila having the reach advantage, Stevenson found his way inside mounting his offense against his opponent.

Stevenson frustrated Nakathila with his spectacular defense outlanding him 114-28 in the fight. Nakathila had four rounds in which he only landed one punch and only landed two jabs in 126 attempts all fight.

After having a potential knockdown ruled a slip in the 2nd round, Stevenson was able to score a knockdown in the 4th from a right hook in the corner.

Shakur Stevenson is now the mandatory challenger for WBO Super Featherweight champion Jamel Herring, who was in attendance for the bout. However, Stevenson expressed his desire to face unified champion Oscar Valdez.

“If I had the choice, I’d take Oscar Valdez, but if I have to beat up Jamel [Herring] to get to it, I’ll do that too. Jamel can’t beat me. He knows what it is.”

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakur Stevenson
Person
Jamel Herring
Person
Marcus Ericsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbo#Boxing#Combat#Wbo Super Featherweight#Chicago Sky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsboxden.com

Shakur Stevenson's potential

Where ya think he gonna end up when its all said and done? its still early in his career, and id like him to f*ght a bigger name soon!. Last edited by jmheight1; Yesterday at 03:12 PM.. 1 day ago. 2 K. 249. jmheight1 said. Beats everyone at 130 and...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson: I want to break Jeremiah Nakathila

By Matt Lieberman: Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) wants to physically & mentally break Jeremiah Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs) this Saturday night in their battle or the interim WBO super featherweight title. The Top Rank promoted fight card will be televised on ESPN this Saturday, beginning at 10 pm ET/7...
Combat Sportsdailyjournal.net

Stevenson beats Nakathila to claim WBO jr. lightweight belt

LAS VEGAS — Former WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson unanimously outpointed Jeremiah Nakathila to take the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight title. In what was billed as a battle of the organization’s top two contenders, Nakathila looked anything but a top contender, with the 23-year-old Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) dominating from the outset in his third bout at 130 pounds.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Shakur Stevenson intends to demand Oscar Valdez fight next

During a video interview captured by ESPN, Shakur Stevenson — who is scheduled to fight Jeremia Nakathila this weekend — reasserts that Oscar Valdez is the fight he wants next, saying he fully intends to call out Valdez on television as well as immediately approach his Top Rank promoter to get the fight made.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Shakur Stevenson’s routine victory left Vegas fans wanting more

The Saturday night crowd inside the theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas eventually grew restless, bored with Shakur Stevenson’s boxing brilliance. The 23-year-old prodigy peppered Jeremiah Nakathila with hooks, jabs and effortlessly danced around anything the Nambian had to offer. But he didn’t knock Nakathila out the way the 1,800 or so in attendance had hoped.
Combat SportsUSA Today

Fight week: Shakur Stevenson to return against obscure Namibian

SHAKUR STEVENSON (15-0, 8 KOs) vs. JEREMIAH NAKATHILA (21-0, 17 KOs) Odds: Stevenson 27-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez, junior welterweights. Prediction: Stevenson KO 7. Background: Stevenson, the Olympic silver medalist and former 126-pound titleholder, is taking another step toward winning...
Combat Sportsitrboxing.com

Shakur Stevenson Beats Nakathila, Preps For World Title Bout In Fall

Shakur Stevenson Beats Nakathila, Pump The Brakes On Mayweather Comparison. Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) defeated Namibia’s Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs) via unanimous decision, 120-107 on all three judges scorecards to win the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson: It's Gonna Be A Massacre When I Fight Herring; I'm Gonna Torture Him

Jamel Herring isn’t the 130-pound champion that Shakur Stevenson really wants to fight next. Stevenson would prefer to challenge unbeaten WBC champion Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs), the fighter Stevenson considers the man to beat in their division. Based on their schedules, however, Stevenson thinks it is more likely that he’ll box WBO junior lightweight champ Jamel Herring after facing Jeremiah Nakathila on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Combat Sportsib.tv

Avila Perspective, Chap. 139: The Return of the Club Circuit, Shakur and More

Avila Perspective, Chap. 139: The Return of the Club Circuit, Shakur and More. A prizefighting card featuring Jesus Soto Karass and Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition along with multiple professional fights takes place on Friday night, June 11 at Pico Rivera Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, California. FITE TV will stream the Marv Nation Promotions card.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Stevenson vs Nakathila results and highlights: Shakur Stevenson cruises to shutout decision, wins interim WBO title

Shakur Stevenson probably didn’t win any new fans tonight, but he got a clear decision win over Jeremiah Nakathila to claim the interim WBO junior lightweight title. Stevenson (16-0, 8 KO) won on scores of 120-107 across the board, which is also what our unofficial score was, and really the only score you could have. Nakathila (21-2, 17 KO) proved miles out of his depth at this level, but the Namibian underdog did swing hard when he swung, and Stevenson respected the wind behind the missed punches enough to not take many chances.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Video: Mikaela Mayer on Stevenson's Win, Return on ESPN, More

(video by Ryan Burton) - Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas - Women's champion Mikaela Mayer was ringside for the WBO's interim-super featherweight title fight, which saw Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) dominated Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs) over twelve rounds to secure a lopsided unanimous decision. The scores were 120-107 across the board.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Shakur Stevenson hopes to set up title shot with win on Saturday

Undefeated junior lightweight boxer and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson still repeats his grandfather Wali Moses’ mantra: One time, shame on you. Two times, shame on me. Three times, damn you’re stupid. “Because if you hit me with one punch, one time. OK. Hit me two times, feel me?...