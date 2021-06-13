Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cancel
The Toronto Blue Jays will play game three with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. Toronto is 2-3 in its last five games this season. The Blue Jays were beaten in the first meeting with Boston but they bounced back in the second match and won a score of 7-2. The Blue Jays delivered 7 runs, 10 hits, and 7 RBIs in the game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the 1st inning and scored the first point. The winning point was made by Reese McGuire in the 9th inning. The team ranks 3rd in the AL East standings with a 32-30 record.

www.tonyspicks.com
